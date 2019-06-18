Smithville principal helps families adjust to changes in school district faculty

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s common to see school district administration bring in new faculty and staff.

But how do parents, students, and educators handle these transitions?

In the classroom and in the front office, summer brings change to many local school districts.

Some teachers retire. Others re-locate. Sometimes there’s just an open position.

These changes impact staff, along with parents and students.

Smithville High School Principal Chad O’Brian said it’s his job to help families adjust.

“People just want to feel like their kids are cared for. We have somebody’s most prized possession everyday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and that’s your kids. And we try to keep that in mind. That’s not to say we are perfect people or we handle every situation right, but we do develop bonds with people,” said O’Brian.

Bonds that impact the school’s environment.

“When you have that changeover, that’s typically the first thing you’re looking for is people that will be a good fit with the current staff that you have and people that will fit in with community and develop those relationships with students,” said O’Brian.

O’Brian said obtaining a degree at a high-profile university isn’t what makes an educator stand out from the rest.

He said the rule-of-thumb is engaging with students and letting them know you’re there to help.

“The person you are and the character that you bring to the job with you and those bonds and those relationships that you develop with students and community members, that’s what last,” said O’Brian.

And that’s what O’Brian expects from Smithville School District’s new Superintendent Brian Jernigan.

“I’m thankful that we got somebody that we know and it’s not something new. We know what we are dealing with and he knows us and is a seamless transition,” said O’Brian.

Brian Jernigan returns to Monroe County to begin his position as Superintendent on July 1.