Higher Rain Chances Return

TODAY: Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index around 100°. A few scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out. Chance of rain around 40%. An isolated shower or storm is possible overnight, otherwise mostly cloudy with a low in the low 70s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Numerous showers and storms, with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out. Rain chances around 60-70%. Some spots could see rainfall totals exceed 2″.

MON/TUE/WED: Highs in the upper 80s to 90°. Scattered showers and storms Monday becoming more isolated Tuesday, and most spots stay dry on Wednesday. Rain chances at 50% Monday, 30% Tuesday, and 10% Wednesday.