Higher Rain Chances This Weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning hours, with cloud cover increasing through the day. Temperatures starting in the mid 70s in the morning climbing to the low 90s by the afternoon hours. Heat index values will climb into the low 100s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, with the best chance of rain coming between 1 PM and 9 PM. Showers and storms fizzle out overnight tonight, and temperatures steadily drop into the low to mid 70s by the pre-dawn hours tomorrow.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms through the end of this week and the start of next week. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, with the heat index climbing into the upper 90s and low 100s. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

TUE/WED: A typical summer pattern, with highs in the low 90s, heat index in the low 100s, and around a 30% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening.