Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance has died

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance died this morning, at his Jackson home, weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

First responders were called this morning.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department’s Twitter page later confirmed the news.

Vance was in his first term as Sheriff.

He previously served as assistant chief and chief of the Jackson police department in a career that spanned more than 30 years.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last month.

WLBT reports he was fully vaccinated.

An official cause of death has not been released.