Historical Building at MSU to receive a new look

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – A historic building on the Mississippi State University campus is getting a new look.

Administrators, faculty, students, and guests were on hand for the grand reopening of Ballew Hall.

The newly renovated building will house the administrative offices for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station, or MAFES.

It will also feature state-of-the-art classrooms, and conference rooms.

MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum says bringing the historic building into the modern era benefits students and ties them to school traditions.

“We wanted to keep that tradition. We wanted to provide an opportunity for students to continue to be able to learn and utilize this. But also, meet critical needs we have for the administration of our wonderful college and our experiment station to serve our mission of agriculture and forestry and veterinary medicine and natural resources for the entire State of Mississippi,” said Keenum.

The revived Ballew Hall also features a spacious auditorium named in memory of longtime Animal and Dairy sciences professor Leroy Boyd.

