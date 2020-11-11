Historically black colleges and universities in MS receive grant money

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Historically black colleges and universities in Mississippi receive grant money from a utility company.

Southern Company Charitable Foundation is awarding 825,000 dollars in technology grants to four HBCU’s in the state.

Mississippi Power says the money will provide students with scholarships, internships, leadership development, and career readiness access.

Jackson State, Mississippi Valley, Rust College, and Tougaloo College will receive money.

Southern Company awarded similar grants to 21 historically black colleges and universities across several states.

Mississippi Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company.