Hit Or Miss Showers and Storms This Weekend

Friday: We’re starting off your Friday with some areas of patchy fog. Once the sun comes up, the fog should begin to mix out. As we go throughout the day Friday, we will see another shot at some showers and storms. Highs Friday should top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 70s.

Saturday/Sunday: Rain chances will stick around through the weekend. Sunday looks like our best chance of rain out of the two, with highs this weekend topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday: Rain chances will stick around to start off the work week on Monday. Highs Monday will once again range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. As we move into the rest of the week, our summertime pattern will return. We will have a chance of seeing afternoon pop-up showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will return to the lower 90s by Tuesday, with overnight lows holding in the lower 70s.