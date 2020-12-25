Holiday Weekend Forecast

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny and cold. Highs ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds NW 10-20 mph with wind chills in the single digits and teens during the morning. Wind chills in the 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows around 20. Calm wind.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Southerly winds 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows around 30.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs around 60.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 60% chance of rain and thunder. Highs in the low 60s.
