Holiday Weekend Forecast

CHRISTMAS DAY:  Sunny and cold. Highs ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s.  Winds NW 10-20 mph with wind chills in the single digits and teens during the morning.  Wind chills in the 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows around 20. Calm wind.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.  Southerly winds 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers.  Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 60% chance of rain and thunder.  Highs in the low 60s.

