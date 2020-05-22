Holiday Weekend Forecast

SUMMARY: Standard summer weather has returned to the Southeast and it will be going nowhere anytime soon. Get used to warm & humid days, mild nights, and daily storm chances. Some spots may get some good downpours each day while other spots miss out. No widespread severe weather is expected over the coming days but some locally strong storms with lightning, gusty breezes, small hail, and heavy rain can’t be ruled out.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy, mild, and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s. While a few showers and storms are possible most spots will remain dry.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs around 90 with heat indices likely in the low 90s at times. Scattered rain and storms are possible with the chance between 30-40%. Winds SSW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Staying warm and humid with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 90. Have a backup plan in case a storm finds your location during the day.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Highs in the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms likely. The chance of rain is around 40%.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Rain and storm chances continue in the 40-50% range each day. Slightly cooler highs in the mid 80s are more likely with the higher chance of rain opportunities.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and on the WCBI News App