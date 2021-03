COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The manager of a Columbus home improvement store is accused of taking from the store.

31-year-old Adam Williston is charged with one count of embezzlement.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the company contacted investigators after finding irregularities.

Shelton tells WCBI that Lowe’s conducted an audit and turned their findings over to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bond for Williston is set at 5,000 dollars.