Home tours during Columbus Pilgrimage under new control

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On the Columbus Pilgrimage’s 80th anniversary homeowners will have control of tours.

The Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted Tuesday to make the decision.

Homeowners recently formed the Preservation Society of Columbus, then asked for control of the home tours and funding.

The Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation and the Convention and Visitors Bureau was in charge of the tours.

Now the CVB will stick to organizing other events associated with the pilgrimage, such as “Catfish in the Alley” and “Tales from the Crypt.”

“We are only turning over the tour of homes to the homeowners. Say for instance, how they want to structure the tours, what homes are on what day. They will print the tickets, they will sell the tickets. We will have nothing to do with that beyond what we have already spent on publicity for it, which is around $55,000,” said

The CVB said it will continue events around the tours but is otherwise out of the pilgrimage business.

It will assist the Preservation Society when possible.