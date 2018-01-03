JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A state advocacy group is working to gather a more accurate count of the homeless population in Mississippi.

The group, “Mississippi Balance of State” will conduct a homeless census January 22-26.

Last year’s homeless census showed almost 1,500 people without shelter in the one-night count throughout the state of Mississippi.

In addition to providing information to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the counts also help communities gauge their homeless challenge and work to create housing solutions.