Hostage incident in Itawamba county leaves two people dead

ITAWAMBA COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department responds to a home after a hostage situation leaves two people dead.

Sheriff Chris Dickinson tells us around 11:30a.m. Saturday morning child called 911 to 4656 Dorsey Evergreen Road.

- Advertisement -

The child was able to escape and inform deputies there were seven other hostages inside the home with the suspect.

Dickinson says a domestic dispute took place earlier.

Upon arrival, law enforcement was able to successfully negotiate the release of six hostages.

Sadly, One victim Gage Ison, didn’t make it out the home.

Before officers could make it inside the residence, the suspect Chris Moore fatally shot Ison then turned the gun on himself.

Dickinson says Moore knew Ison and several others inside the home.

Deputies will continue to investigate.