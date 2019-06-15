TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- If you were driving down main street in Tupelo Saturday evening you couldn’t help but see it.

A Red White and Blue hot air balloon was tethered at Fair Park.

It is one of ten balloons in town this weekend for a hot air balloon festival.

Unfortunately, high winds have dampened this weekend’s activities, preventing the balloons from being able to fly real high.

Frank Anger of Tupelo organized the event. He says you have to have an FAA balloon pilot’s license to fly a hot air balloon.

You have to go through a strict FAA course, and we’re questioned on the rules and weather, airspace. And then we take several flights of training and then we have certification flight by two FAA instructors at two different times,” said Anger.

Anger hopes that all ten balloons can go up Sunday morning at Veterans Park. If you want to see them, you’re going to have to get there around 6 AM. They tried to go up on Saturday at that time, but the weather wouldn’t cooperate.