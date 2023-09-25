Hot and humid end of the month

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – This week is starting off hot and humid! Temperatures are back this week in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There is also a slight chance for rain for a couple more days, drying out the last half.

MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures today reached into the lower 90s. Cloud coverage has been heavy all day and that will continue into through the night. Temperatures overnight and into tomorrow morning will be in the upper 60s. Very mild and muggy. Patchy fog may be an issue late tonight/early tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY: It is expected to be another humid day with hot temperatures heading back into the lower 90s. Heavy cloud coverage will remain with the chance of seeing scattered showers throughout the day. Conditions Tuesday night are expected to be about the same as Monday night. Mild and muggy, in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Feeling like a broken record. It is going to be hot and it is going to be humid. Another upper 80s/lower 90s day. Partly cloudy coverage for the middle of the week may still hold some extra moisture. Rain chance is light, around 20%. Overnight low temperatures will continue in the upper 60s.