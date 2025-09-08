Hot but calm week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – This week is going to be pleasant. Lots of sun and passing clouds. Little to no rain. Temperatures, though, will be back on the climb.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear sky. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s. Many across the corner could drop into the 50s again.

TUESDAY: The beginning of the temperature climb. High temps are expected in the upper 80s. There will be a few extra clouds across our sky. Not much rain is likely. Highest chance for rain will be across the southern half of the coverage area. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Continuing the trend of clouds and sky, with little to no rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s by the afternoon. Dropping into the low to middle 60s again overnight.