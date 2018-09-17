Hot and Dry Start To Week.

TODAY: Hot and humid under mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index around 100°. Northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Mild and quiet overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

TUE/WED/THU: High temperatures remain in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies through the middle of the week. Heat index values will top out around 100° through Thursday. Overnight lows stay in the low 70s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast to end this week. High temperatures in the low 90s Friday, then upper 80s to around 90° this weekend. Chance of rain around 40% Friday and Saturday and around 30% Sunday.