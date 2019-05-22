More Hot And Dry Weather

TODAY: Temperatures top out around 90° today under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out today, particularly for areas west of the Natchez Trace, but most spots will stay dry. We’ll stay partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

THU/FRI: Highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Staying mild overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

- Advertisement -

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Hot weather continues. High temperatures into the mid 90s, and an upper 90 isn’t totally out of the question in a few spots over the weekend. We’ll continue to stay dry and see a lot of sunshine, so outdoor plans still look to be on track for the weekend. Just be sure to stay hydrated and cool.