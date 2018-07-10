Hot, Humid, With Daily Pop Up Storms.

TODAY: Temperatures start in the mid 70s in the morning climbing into the low 90s in the afternoon, with cloud cover gradually increasing through the morning into the afternoon. The heat index will climb as high as 105° in our area this afternoon. Showers and storms will start to pop up around the lunch hour, and hit or miss showers and storms will continue to pop up around our area through the afternoon and evening, with shower and storm coverage decreasing after sunset. Rain should come to an end by midnight at the very latest, with overnight lows back into the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY-MONDAY: No real change in our pattern through the rest of the forecast period. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s, with heat index values in the triple digits. We will continue to see daily afternoon scattered downpours, but as is typical with these, it’s not really feasible to try and predict exactly who sees rain on what day. The location of rain will be fairly random. Most of our nights will be dry, although lingering showers and storms aren’t out of the question, with lows in the low to mid 70s.