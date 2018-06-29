Hot and Humid; Isolated Strong/Severe Storms.

TODAY: Hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s, and heat index values in the 100s. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to briefly severe, with straight line winds and quarter size hail being the main threats. Organized severe weather is unlikely. Rain chance around 40%. A lingering shower or storm possible overnight. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Still hot and humid with daily scattered thunderstorms. Rain chance around 50%. Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values as high as 107°. Lingering showers or a thunderstorm possible overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

MON/TUE: Highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and storms. Heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s. Slightly better rain chance Monday than Tuesday. Lingering rain possible overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values in the triple digits. A few scattered showers and storms possible during the day, with a lingering shower or storm possible overnight. Lows in the low 70s.