Hot, humid, scattered storms

SUMMARY: Fairly typical summer weather is here to stay as we round out June and enter July. Heat indices will be over 100 at times during the day but there will be scattered storms that could give some locations a nice little cool down each day. No major weather systems are expected but any storm this time of year may pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and perhaps even some small hail.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few spotty evening storms are possible with mainly quiet and muggy conditions after midnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat indices getting into the low 100s at times. There is a 40-50% chance of scattered storms during the heating of the day. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid for the long 4th of July weekend. Lower rain chances in the 20-30% range but that still means a few spotty showers and storms are possible. Highs stay in the low to mid 90s with lows in the low 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App