Hot, humid, sct’d storms

MONDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Showers and storms will be possible through the evening hours but they should taper off by midnight. Look for lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Warm and humid air holds on. Daytime highs are going to push back into the low 90s. Pop-up showers and storms appear likely again with the rain chance about 40%. Lows stay in the 70s Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Daytime highs remain in the low to mid 90s with heat indices pushing back up into the triple digits. Pop-up showers and storms are possible each and every day with the chance about 30%. Any storm could produce gusty breezes, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat