Hot and Humid Summertime Pattern.

TODAY-WEDNESDAY: Highs in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. The heat index will climb in the upper 90s and low 100s in the afternoons. A few isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon and early evening each day, with rain chances at 20% Monday and Tuesday and 30% Wednesday. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Highs around 90 under partly cloudy skies. More numerous scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chance around 50%. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Highs in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evenings. Rain chance around 40% Friday, then 30% over the weekend. Heat index around 100 each afternoon. Overnight lows in the low 70s.