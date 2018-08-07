Hot and Humid Today; Wetter Pattern Later This Week.

TODAY: Hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will climb between 95 and 105° in the afternoon. A few showers and storms will pop up this afternoon, with the highest rain chance coming after 1 pm. Chance of rain around 30%. Showers and storms fizzle out overnight, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

WED/THU/FRI: Numerous showers and thunderstorms over the 2nd half of the work week. High temperatures in the low 90s Wednesday, then upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals are likely to exceed 1″ in some areas. Rain chances will continue during the overnight hours. Lows in the low 70s.

SAT/SUN/MON: Scattered to numerous showers and storms through the weekend and into the start of next week. Highs remain in the upper 80s through the weekend, then climb into the low 90s Monday. Overnight lows in the low 70s.