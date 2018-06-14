Hot and Humid Weather; Pop Up Storms.

TODAY: Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values in the low 100s. Some sunshine as well as cloud cover today. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chance around 30%. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

FRIDAY-WEDNESDAY: High temperatures remain in the low 90s through the last half of this week and the first half of next week, but heat index values will climb into the triple digits. A few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day, but overall rain coverage will be spotty. Mild and muggy nights, with lows in the 70s.