Hot & humid all week long

SUMMARY: Hot, humid, with spotty storms. That will be the main story just about every day over the next 7 days. Heat indices will be in the 100°-110° range many days this week so you’ll need to take extreme precautions if you will be spending time outdoors. Spotty storms will become possible starting Wednesday and they’ll continue to be a source of brief cool downs going into the upcoming weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices around 100°. Winds variable between 2 and 6 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY – SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Maximum heat indices each day should be in the 100°-110° range. There is a 30% chance of spotty storms mainly during the heating of the day so some natural relief from the heat is possible.

