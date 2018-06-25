Hot & muggy all week long

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the mid 70s. Winds stay light.

TUESDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds along with a 30% chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Most spots probably won’t get much natural relief from the heat. Heat indices may push up to near 105 in some spots during the heating of the day so exercise caution if outdoors for extended periods of time. Actual highs should be in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Daily rain chances will remain low at about 30%. Plenty of heat and humidity will be had and that means you’ll want to have access to air conditioning and/or a fan during the day and night. Highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the 100s. Overnight lows fall only into the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Rain chances go up a bit to around 40%. Hopefully this will keep highs down into the lower 90s.

