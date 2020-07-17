Hot & muggy weekend

SUMMARY: The lazy, hazy, hot days of summer are here. Not a lot of moisture is expected over the next few days but a few spotty storms can’t be ruled out during the daytime heating. More widely scattered storms may return by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 70s. A good night for star gazing.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices between 100° and 105°. Winds SW 3-7 mph. A few stray storms are possible but the chance of rain is just 20% or less.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, quiet, and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Staying hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices ranging from 100° to 105°. A few isolated storms or showers could develop but the chance of rain is 20% or less.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, warm, and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices perhaps as high as 110°. A 20% chance of a shower or storm.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms possible. The chance of rain is 40%. Highs in the low to mid 90s with lows in the 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App