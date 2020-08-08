Hot Saturday ahead

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hot highs in the mid 90s with heat indices around if not over 100°. Variable winds between 2 and 6 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices in the 100s. A few spotty afternoon storms and showers are possible but we’re going to keep the rain chance at just 20%.

NEXT WEEK: Warm and very humid conditions will give rise to scattered showers and storms each day, primarily during the daytime heating. Look for highs in the 90s with lows in the 70s.

