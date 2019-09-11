SUMMARY: High pressure remains in control of our weather and that means continued hot & mainly dry weather through Saturday. Tropical moisture (and cooler temps) may return by Sunday and early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows near 70.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is just a slight chance for a few showers or storms each day. Lows will be near 70.

SUNDAY-EARLY NEXT WEEK: A tropical disturbance may spread more widespread moisture our way. If it pans out then rain chances will go up dramatically while temperatures finally cool down. There is also the potential for the feature to become some sort of organized tropical entity this weekend as it moves through the Gulf so it’ll need to be monitored closely.

