SUMMARY: Above average temperatures will continue through the weekend. A stronger cold front moves through Sunday night and Monday. It is poised to bring us much cooler temperatures and a better opportunity for rain. Some model data suggest between 1/4″ and over 1” of needed moisture may fall. A second fall front is possible next Friday as well.

BURN BANS: The entire State of Mississippi remains under a burn ban.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue. It won’t be AS hot but we’re still looking at above average highs in the upper 80s to low/mid 90s. Overnight lows fall back into the 60s. High school and college football will be A-OK again this week.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40-50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s Sunday night.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming clear and much cooler. Lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Much more seasonable with highs in the low 80s and nightly lows in the 50s to low 60s.

