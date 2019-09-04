SUMMARY: Lots of sun and heat is headed our way over the next week as high pressure dominates. Daytime highs will be well above normal for early September while overnight lows remain mild as well. Rain chances are near zero in the near term but odds may start to creep up a little bit by the middle to end of next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows near 70. Northerly winds 2-6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny but slightly cooler. Highs around 90. Breezy at times with NNW winds 10-15 mph. Lows in the mid to low 60s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and dry. Highs in the low 90s. High school football weather will be great again with temperatures falling from the 80s at kickoff to the 70s by the 4th quarter.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s with some spots possibility getting back into the upper 90s. Overnight lows around 70. College football Saturday will be HOT for the afternoon games in Starkville and Tuscaloosa but things will be pretty nice for the evening game in Oxford.

