Hot Thursday, Rain Chances Coming Back

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s with calm wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Southeast winds between 5 and 10 mph.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Still warm but not as hot with highs around 90. There is a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Some activity could linger into the evening during high school football.

SATURDAY-WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day going into next week. Temperatures will be cooler during the day and closer to normal for this time of year.

LATE NEXT WEEK: Various weather models are hinting at a cold front that could usher in some cooler and drier air. It’s still a long way out but we’ll keep watching.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat