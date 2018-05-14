Hot Today; Wetter Pattern This Week.

TODAY: Hot and sunny. Highs in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s. Calm wind in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Clear and mild overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values in the mid 90s. Chance of rain around 30%. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WED/THU/FRI: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s, with heat index values in the low 90s. Chance of rain around 50-60%. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

SAT/SUN: Warm, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the low 90s. Chance of rain around 40%. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.