SUMMARY: Record setting heat is here for another day or two but cooler air is coming. The first of 2 cold fronts will pass through Thursday. Little to no moisture is expected with it in our area but we should have slightly cooler air slide in for the weekend. A second cold front moves through Monday. It will bring us much cooler air and the best rain chance in over a month.

BURN BANS: Many counties in Mississippi are under a burn ban until further notice. Even if you are not under a ban in Mississippi or Alabama it’s best to refrain from burning due to the extremely dry conditions region wide.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will be near 100. More record highs are likely.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

THURSDAY: We’re still looking at highs in the 90s. A cold front will push through during the day and it may spark a few showers/storms. We’re just adding in a 10% chance of rain at this time so hope for the best. Most spots WON’T get any rain.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue. It won’t be AS hot but we’re still looking at above average highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the 60s. There is a 20% chance of a few showers/storms on Sunday. High school and college football should be OK again this week.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A much stronger cold front is expected to pass through on Monday. We’re keeping a 60% chance of rain in the forecast along with MUCH COOLER highs in the 70s. It really does look like this is our best rain chance since August and boy do we ever need it. A fairly quiet regime is expected behind the front with more seasonable temperatures.

