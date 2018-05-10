Hot Weather Continues this Weekend

TONIGHT: Hot and mostly sunny. An isolated downpour is possible in the afternoon, but the vast majority of us stay dry. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Chance of rain around 10% or less. Mild and mostly clear overnight. Lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND: Hot and sunny weather continues. Highs in the low 90s, which will be at or near record highs for several spots around our area. Be sure to use high SPF sunscreen on exposed skin if spending any extended time outdoors. Mostly clear overnight, with lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and a bit more humid. Highs in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday, and upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. We’re keeping our eyes on a coastal low which will bring more moisture with showers and storms into the region. There is no threat for any tropical development out of this. But, it will push us into a late summer-like pattern of heat and sticky humidity. Look for overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.