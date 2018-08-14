Hot Wednesday But Storm Chances Are Coming Back

TUESDAY NIGHT: There will be a few clouds but in general we’re looking at a nice and quiet night with lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid conditions stick around. Plan on highs in the mid 90s but it may feel more like the low 100s during the heat of the day. A SW wind between 5 and 10 mph will provide just a little bit of natural relief. The chance of any rain is 10% or less.

THURSDAY-TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers and storms are possible each day going into early next week. There could be some rain around for high school football later this week but we can’t determine what locations may be affected until the day of the games. Highs should be a touch cooler by the weekend but still seasonably warm for August.

