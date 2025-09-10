Hot with a few extra clouds

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are increasing into the end of the week. Passing clouds will maintain with plenty of sun!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mild temperatures tonight, with a mostly clear sky. Lows will fall into the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Clouds will be heavier in the morning, becoming scattered by the afternoon. Depending on moisture quantity within the clouds, rain is a low possibility. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer, pushing into low to middle 90s.

FRIDAY: Middle 90s continue into the end of the week. Scattered clouds will be present, with another low rain possibility through the afternoon. Friday night football games will start with temperatures in the middle 80s, dropping only to the middle 70s by end of game. Get your spare change ready for a cold drink at the concession stands!