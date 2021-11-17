Hotel Tupelo on track to open early next year

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo’s newest entry in the hospitality business gives a nod to a historic predecessor.

Hotel Tupelo is being built in the Fairpark District. It is named after the original Hotel Tupelo, which, for years, was a popular spot for social gatherings, business meetings, and out-of-town guests.

The new Hotel Tupelo is a boutique hotel, built by the Thrash Group, out of Hattiesburg.

“We will have 79 sleeping rooms, including two corner suites that overlook Main Street. We will have a small meeting area, about 650 square feet to host social events, small corporate meetings, also an onsite restaurant called Jobos, a freshly steamed seafood restaurant, surf, and turf,” said Jessica Hollinger, director of sales for Hotel Tupelo.

Hotel Tupelo will also feature products from local businesses.

“All the rooms will have Tupelo River Coffee, in the form of K cups, so when guests come to Tupelo to stay with us, they will have a taste of local coffee. When guests also come, they will also receive a complimentary taste of mead from Queen’s Reward Meadery, so lots of local touches like that make this very exciting,” Hollinger said.

There’s been a lot of local buzz around hotel Tupelo since plans to build it were announced more than a year ago. And that local interest is evident in reservations for opening night.

“On opening night we have about twenty people interested in staying with us and they’re all from Tupelo., so if you’re interested in seeing what this place is about, we’d love to have you in the restaurant, for dinner one night, but have a little staycation and come see the new hotel downtown,” she said.

Hotel Tupelo will hold a job fair on December third and fourth, to hire staff and make sure everyone is ready for opening day, February First.

For information on that job fair, go to Hotel Tupelo’s Instagram page.