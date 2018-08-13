Hotter Next 2 Days, More Storms Late-Week

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers/storms will fade away during the evening leaving variably cloudy conditions overnight. Lows around 70 are expected with light wind. Some patchy fog is possible in areas that received rain Monday afternoon.

TUESDAY: While an isolated storm is possible most spots will remain dry. Highs should be back into the low 90s. The heat index may push into the 100s in some locations.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY: A hot and humid day is likely with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index could be as warm as 105°.

THURSDAY-MONDAY: Daily rain chances push back into the 40-50% range each day. Highs may be in the low 90s Thursday but slightly cooler upper 80s may be the rule going into the weekend. Lows stay in the low 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat