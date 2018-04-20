House Arrest For Former Bookkeeper

PONTOTOC COUNTY (WCBI) -The prosecution of a former bookkeeper at South Pontotoc High school is over.

Dianne Barefield pleaded guilty to stealing tens of thousand from club and activity funds from the school.

- Advertisement -

She was charged with embezzlement last May and entered the plea deal this month.

Barefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 18 suspended.

The 2 years remaining will be served under house arrest.

She paid back the $64,280.79 in stolen funds when she agreed to the plea deal.