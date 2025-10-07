House ruled a total loss after a fire in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A house is ruled a total loss after an afternoon fire.

The incident happened on 35 Jimmie Lane in Starkville at around 3 pm on October 6.

According to Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner, firefighters found the structure was fully engulfed upon arrival.

Firefighters from East Oktibbeha and Bell School House Fire Departments, along with the Starkville Fire Department, extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X