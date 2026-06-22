Houston church van stolen leads to police chase
A Houston Church was broken into over the weekend.
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A church van stolen from Houston leads to a police chase in Tupelo.
According to Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers, authorities got the call Sunday morning about a broken window and a van missing from a Houston church.
Meyers said a group of kids stole the van from Trinity Outreach Center and drove to Tupelo.
After a police chase, Tupelo officers stopped the van near the corner of Maynard and Bryan Drive.
WCBI will update you as more information becomes available about charges and arrests.