Houston FD hosted a Fire Academy for Kids

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – More than thirty kids have spent part of their week learning all about what it takes to be a firefighter. They got to see a controlled burn and how fires spread, and are put out.

The Houston Fire Department held its 13th “Fire Academy for Kids.” Young people, ages 8 to 13 spent three evenings at the Houston Fire Department.

They learned about fire safety, first aid, electrical safety, and of course, the life of a firefighter.

Chief Jonathan Blankenship says he hopes the youngsters take what they learn at the academy to their homes.

“We’re wanting the cadets to actually learn a lot here, but take it home and teach their parents and teach their siblings, we’ve had in years parents come to us and say, you know what, they taught us something when they got home and that’s what it’s about,” said Chief Jonathan Blankenship, Houston FD.

“It’s really fun and I learn new things every day and I like to visit with all the nice people here,” said Cadet Jacie Watkins.

Cadets also got smoke detectors that they were able to take home. The academy is free because of donations from sponsors throughout the community.