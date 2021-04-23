Houston Flywheel Festival comes back after a year break

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – After a year break, the Flywheel festival is back.

Houston residents will have the opportunity to see antique steam and gasoline engines, and tractors.

- Advertisement -

There will also be arts and crafts, flea market booths, food vendors, and live entertainment.

The event will be held at Joe Brigance Park in Houston from Friday, April 23 through Saturday, April 24th.

“We want to have it last year but we just felt like it was best not to have it we have it twice a year and in the fall and it still wasn’t that good so we didn’t do it. But everybody seemed to be out and about and we have to get out and enjoy the show. A lot of activities are going on today and tomorrow,” said Harry Collins, Flywheel Festival spokesman.

The festival is operated by the Mississippi Valley Flywheelers Association.