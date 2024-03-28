Houston police report increase in finding counterfeit money

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Yesterday, it was Fulton and Itawamba County. Today, it’s Houston and Chickasaw County reporting an increase in counterfeit money.

The Houston Police Department is warning individuals and business owners to be on the lookout for bogus bills.

An increasing number have shown up in Houston.

Recent counterfeit bills in Fulton passed the pen test.

That could indicate that they were bleached bills, smaller bills that are bleached and then reprinted as larger denominations.

Law enforcement officers advise people to also check for watermarks and denomination strips made into the larger bills to ensure that they are real.

If you suspect a bill to be counterfeit, call your local law enforcement.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X