Houston police search for three car burglars

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Houston police are looking for three car burglars.

This is a surveillance video taken early Friday morning at a home in Houston.

Police the young men were walking around looking for cars to break into.

Investigators hope that someone will recognize their clothing and body shape.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or download the P3 Tips App.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest and you can leave that tip anonymously.

