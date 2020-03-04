Community reacts to rejected $9.25 million bond proposal for Houston School District

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A proposed $9.25 million bond issue to pay for repairs to the Houston School District failed to pass Tuesday.

The money would have paid for new HVAC systems, roof repairs, lighting and more.

Some residents Wednesday hoped that voters would okay the move so that students can learn in a safe and healthy school environment.

Allie Thompson said she was upset with the results because the schools were in desperate need.

“I’m very disappointed because we have a lot of friends that go to church with us that are school teachers and they’ve been telling us about how deplorable the rooms and the schools are,” said Thompson. “So I am very very disappointed.”

Another issue that would’ve been addressed with the bond money was security upgrades.

Something Timothy Sumner said is very important in schools today.

“You shouldn’t have to be worried about children going to school or they shouldn’t have to worry whether they’re going to be safe or not,” said Sumner. “That is a number one concern for me actually. But also you know schools need to be healthy for the children.”

Houston Public School Superintendent Tony Cook wasn’t available for an interview Wednesday.

But released this statement to WCBI:

“The people of the district have spoken. The sun came up today and we will continue to provide the best educational experience possible for our students.”

If you would like to read the full bond proposal, click here.