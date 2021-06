HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Houston will soon have a new police chief.

Billy Voyles will retire on June 30th.

He has led the department, as an elected chief, for the past 15 years.

Now, town leaders are appointing the chief of police.

Alderman recently voted unanimously to hire Adam Harmon as Houston’s next police chief.

He’s set to make 54,000 dollars.

Voyles remains a constable in Chickasaw County.