HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A fall tradition in north Mississippi will not be spinning this year.

Houston’s bi-annual “Flywheel Festival” has been cancelled.

- Advertisement -

It was slated for next month.

However, due to COVID-19 concerns organizers decided it would be best to hold off on the event.

The “Flywheel Festival” is one of the town’s largest attractions and draws people from around the region.

Organizers hope everything will be on track to have the festival next spring.